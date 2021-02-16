USA Compression: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $158.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $594.7 million, or $6.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $667.7 million.

USA Compression shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.