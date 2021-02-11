Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 10.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.25 cents at $5.45 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.4950 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 15.75 cents at $13.7775 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1577 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $1.3920 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .73 cents at .7400 a pound.

