Vishay: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.6 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $667.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.9 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $705 million to $745 million.

Vishay shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.