Arch Resources: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $78.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $5.17. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The coal producer posted revenue of $360.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $344.6 million, or $22.74 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

Arch Resources shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9% in the last 12 months.