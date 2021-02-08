General Finance: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

General Finance Corp. (GFN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The owner of mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space businesses posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period.

General Finance expects full-year revenue in the range of $335 million to $350 million.

General Finance shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.