Emerson Electric: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $445 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.95 billion.

Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share.

Emerson Electric shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 9.5% in the last 12 months.