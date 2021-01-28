Business

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $17 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16 million.

Sharps Compliance shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

