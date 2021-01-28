Fly from Boise to airports nearest U of I or Eastern Idaho? What’s being talked about

Flights between Pullman, Washington, and Boise have been singled out as having the most potential for profit by a firm hired by a state legislative committee.

Commercial passenger flights between Idaho Falls and the Boise Airport also could make money, said Jeffrey Hartz, a consultant with the firm Mead & Hunt, at a meeting this week of the Legislature’s interim Intrastate Air Services Committee..

Lewiston-Boise and Pocatello-Boise routes were “marginally negative and could support service if fares end up higher than forecasted or with permanent subsidies,” according to Mead & Hunt’s report.

What happens next is not clear. Monday was the committee’s last meeting, and it issued no formal recommendations.

The report from Mead & Hunt suggests initiating discussions with airlines that might add commercial passenger flights and carefully monitoring any service that’s introduced.

It also recommends identifying subsidies and potential ways to pay for the incentives that could include marketing, fee waivers, direct subsidies and revenue guarantees. Federal money might be available for at least some of those items, Hartz said.

“Most new service will require some level of incentives, (partly because) competition has increased due to fewer airlines and hubs,” according to the report.