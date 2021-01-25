Cadence Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $200.6 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $380.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $197.2 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $205.5 million, or $1.63 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $757.1 million.

Cadence Bancorp shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.