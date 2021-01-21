Commissioner pleads guilty to possessing child rape images

A suburban Seattle water district commissioner has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a U.S. District Court in Seattle.

U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Wednesday that Woodinville Water District Commissioner Dale Knapinski, 67, was indicted in November 2019.

Court documents show the FBI began investigation of an IP address in Woodinville which was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download images of child rape and abuse, KOMO reported. Agents executed a search warrant on Knapinski’s computer in 2019 and recovered about 280 images of child rape and abuse.

Possession of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.