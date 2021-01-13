Business

Grains higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 10 cents at $6.6350 a bushel; Mar. corn advanced 33.25 cents at $5.2875 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7 cent at $3.6250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 32.75 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle eas off .80 cent at $1.1172 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle lost 1.30 cents at $1.3310 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.17 cents at .6730 cents a pound.

