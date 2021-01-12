Idaho tourism suffered in year of virus, but owners of these vacation sites did fine

It’s no surprise that 2020 was an “incredibly difficult” year for Idaho’s leisure and hospitality industry. But one state official noted it wasn’t a one-size-fits-all story.

“Maybe a more accurate way to say it is that we were all in different boats in the same storm,” said Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Speaking to the Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee, Borud said some travel and tourism-related businesses experienced record years in 2020, while others “have taken massive, massive hits and are barely hanging on.”

Overall, he said, the sector accounted for 35% of all jobs lost nationally between February and November. In Idaho, leisure and hospitality workers accounted for 22% of all initial unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beginning in mid-March, Idaho workers in this sector filed unemployment claims at a rate 20 times higher than they did in 2019,” Borud said. For other industries, by comparison, “it was six times higher.”

However, just as COVID-19 affects individuals differently, the pandemic’s impact on different businesses and regions varied significantly.

Lodging tax collections, for example, dropped by more than $500,000 or nearly 4% in 2020 – but vacation rentals, which represent about a third of the overall lodging market in the state, proved to be in high demand.

“When you look at vacation rental occupancy rates, there really wasn’t a slowdown,” Borud said. “If anything, there was some acceleration.”

Final numbers aren’t yet available for December, but year to date occupancy was up about 10% compared with 2019. In August, it was up 17%; in September, up 19%.

“This more than made up for a bit of a slower spring and early summer,” he said.

Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator at Idaho Commerce.

Legislators to forecast revenue

Borud was one of several state and industry officials who gave presentations to the Economic Outlook committee Thursday, Jan. 7, offering their take on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and providing a forecast for conditions in 2021.

This week, the 18 lawmakers on the panel will provide their estimate of fiscal 2021 and 2022 general fund revenues, which pay for most state programs and services.

That estimate, together with a similar estimate from the governor’s budget office, will serve as markers for legislative budget writers as they begin to craft the 2022 agency budgets. It’s essentially an early indicator of how optimistic or pessimistic lawmakers are about the state’s economy and tax receipts.