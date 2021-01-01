Business
With 2021 comes news laws for Illinoisans to follow
The arrival of 2021 brings with it few new Illinois laws due to the shortened spring session of the General Assembly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
About a half-dozen news state laws and policies went into effect Friday. In 2020, more than 250 new laws took effect.
As a result of legislative action, low-wage workers across Illinois are getting a raise, with the minimum wage increasing by $1, to $11 per hour. It follows a $1 increase on Jan. 1, 2020, and a 75 cent raise on July 1.
Illinois is now one of the first states to limit the out-of-pocket price of insulin, limiting it to $100 for a 30-day supply, regardless of how much insulin is needed to fill a prescription.
Illinois law enforcement agencies can now collect DNA samples of a missing person’s family members in an effort to create a reference DNA sample.
A program that protects the addresses of domestic violence victims will now include victims of sexual assault and stalking. The Illinois attorney general’s address confidentiality program allows eligible victims to use a substitute address and mail forwarding.
Also, the secretary of state’s office now allows drivers to register their cars for two years at a time, but not immediately, because of the pandemic.
