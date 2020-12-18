Health care company buys Naples Daily News building

A healthcare company has purchased the Naples Daily News building in Southwest Florida.

The newspaper reported Friday that the property fetched a price of $27,985,000. The newspaper property was listed at $35 million — or for $188 per square foot — on LoopNet, an online commercial real estate marketplace. NCH Healthcare System was the buyer, and the building is a few blocks west of the NCH North Naples Hospital campus.

The newspaper headquarters, built in 2009, spans more than 186,000 square feet, sitting on 18 acres in the Creekside Commerce Park, surrounded by the corporate campus for medical device manufacturer Arthrex.

The Naples Daily News will continue to use space on the second floor of the building, through a lease agreement, which is still being negotiated.In a news release, NCH said it plans to relocate some of its administrative support functions, such as accounting, billing, IT, business office, supply chain and system warehousing, from its central campus on Pine Ridge Road to the newly acquired newspaper building.