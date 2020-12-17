Idaho Statesman Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained .054 cents at $6.02 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .01 cent 4.2860 a bushel; Mar. oats rose .022 cents at $3.3720 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off .002 cents at 11.9120 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle rose .0017 cent at $1.1332 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .0015 cent $1.4090 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .0059 cent at .6552 a pound.

