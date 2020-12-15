Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

4 rescued from burning boat on Alabama coast

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala.

Four people had to be rescued from a commercial fishing boat after it caught fire along the Alabama coast.

A statement from the U.S. Coast Guard says its Mobile center received a report about 6:45 p.m. Monday that a vessel named Alexandria Pearl was on fire about a half-mile south of Fort Morgan, or just outside of Mobile Bay.

Photos taken by a Coast Guard member show the boat deck and wheelhouse completely engulfed in flames.

Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews that were conducting training flights nearby were sent to the scene. One of the helicopters lowered a rescue swimmer and a life raft, and all four people aboard the boat were able to get inside.

A Coast Guard rescue boat then took the four to shore for medical evaluations.

Idaho Business newsletter

Sign up for this weekly newsletter, prepared especially for business-minded Idahoans.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation will determine what caused the fire.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

GE Appliances starts new dishwasher line in Louisville

December 15, 2020 4:54 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service