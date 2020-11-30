Idaho Statesman Logo
Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .158 cents at $5.8260 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .002 cent at $4.23 a bushel; Dec. oats rose .078 cent at $2.9220 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .144 cents at 11.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell .0124 cent at $1.1028 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .0065 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0143 cent at .6705 a pound.

