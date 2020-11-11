Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL owners approved a proposal that will reward organizations with draft picks for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs.

Also, the league’s owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19.

The voting was held during a virtual meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives. The resolution must be approved by the NFL Players Association.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of a perfect season has a new opponent in COVID-19.

A day after NFL’s last unbeaten team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list following a positive test, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other teammates — inside linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins — joined him, making their availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati (2-5-1) uncertain.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has. All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season.

The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers.

His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had surgery to repair the torn left knee ligament that ended his season after seven games.

The team said Beckham is “expected to be ready for the 2021 season.” Typically, recovery from a torn ACL takes at least nine months, meaning Beckham could be back for training camp.

Renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery in Pensacola, Florida.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills fans have rallied to support quarterback Josh Allen following his grandmother’s death by donating more than $250,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital in her honor.

The Oishei Children’s Hospital announced the latest total on its Twitter account, two days after coach Sean McDermott revealed the news of Patricia Allen’s death following Buffalo’s 44-34 win over Seattle. The donations come as the hospital celebrates its third anniversary at its downtown home.

A number of the donations have come in at $17 each in honor of the quarterback’s jersey number.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee will not be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed this week to three.

The SEC said the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all after COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program.

The SEC said it would consider using Dec. 19, the day of the conference championship game in Atlanta, to make up regular-season games not involving teams playing for the title.

Also, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as head coach.

BASEBALL

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash won the AL Manager of the Year award, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the NL honor.

Cash guided thrifty Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. Rick Renteria, let go by the Chicago White Sox after they reached the postseason for the first time since 2008, finished second in the American League.

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.

San Diego’s Jayce Tingler was the NL runner-up in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Voting concluded before the playoffs began.

AUTO RACING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves will return to IndyCar for six races next season with Meyer Shank Racing.

Shank will expand to a second car to accommodate Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner. The popular Brazilian has driven for Roger Penske for 20 years but has been in sports cars the last three seasons. Penske still entered him in the last three Indy 500s.

The Indy 500 is included in the six-race deal for the 45-year-old Castroneves. He has said he wants to return to IndyCar, where he raced full-time from 1998 through 2017. Team Penske moved him to IMSA sports cars in 2018 but is closing that team after this weekend’s season finale.

HORSE RACING

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security, disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, has been retired to stud.

The 4-year-old colt ended his career with a fifth-place finish in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last weekend at Keeneland. He won 10 of 14 starts and had career earnings of $12,431,900.

Maximum Security will stand at Ashford Stud in Kentucky next year for a breeding fee of $20,000.

HOCKEY

The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.

The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season, but details are still being worked out in talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association.

The NHL finished last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, but Bettman has ruled out using bubbles for an entire schedule.

SOCCER

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Diego Maradona’s psychologist said the Argentine soccer hero is in a stable condition at a private health clinic where he is recovering from surgery.

Maradona last week had an operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

His personal doctor, neurologist Leopoldo Luque, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but the 60-year-old Maradona said he didn’t remember the event.