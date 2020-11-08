Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Average US gas price falls 3 cents to $2.19 per gallon

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.19 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to drop because crude oil costs remain low.

The price at the pump is 50 cents below where it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.33 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma at $1.72 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $2.48 a gallon, down a penny from two weeks earlier.

Idaho Business newsletter

Sign up for this weekly newsletter, prepared especially for business-minded Idahoans.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service