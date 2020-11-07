Investors save Alabama brewery poised to close amid pandemic

New investors have stepped in to save an Alabama craft beer brewery that was poised to close because of a downturn in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the owner said.

Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. in Decatur announced last month it was shutting down because of declining sales. But owner Trey Atwood told the Decatur Daily a pair of investors have since provided the capital needed to keep the city’s only brewery in operation.

“We had investors, who wish to stay anonymous, purchase a significant share of the brewery and provide the needed capital for us to stay open,” Atwood said.

Customer Erica Bailey said she was relieved the microbrewery was getting some help.

“We need people like those investors who understand that small businesses need help during COVID-19,“ Bailey said. “And they need people who will get out and support local businesses.”

Idaho Business newsletter Sign up for this weekly newsletter, prepared especially for business-minded Idahoans. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Businesses statewide have suffered during the pandemic, and a decline in customers left the brewery on the brink. Tap-room Manager Correy MacIlveen said last month that foot traffic of 80 to 100 customers daily before the pandemic fell to about 20 to 30 after restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for on-site seating.

Crystal Brown, vice president of economic development for the Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce, said saving the microbrewery was good news, as shown by the response when a state conference was held in Decatur.

“The visitors were blown away that we have a brewery and with what we’ve done to downtown,” she said.