More than $5M in federal grants awarded to Kentucky projects

More than $5 million in federal grants have been awarded to six projects in southern and eastern Kentucky, officials said.

The funding was awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization, according to a joint statement on Monday from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers.

Agencies will use the money to expand access to opioid recovery programs, provide transitional housing to young adults aging out of foster care, expand an information technology apprenticeship program, create a neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Joseph London Hospital and improve workforce development.

“Our best days are ahead of us in southern and eastern Kentucky, thanks to the comprehensive work represented by these grant awards,” Rogers said in the statement.