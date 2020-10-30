Many King County employees to work from home until July 2021

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Thursday that he is extending the mandatory work-from-home order for hundreds of county employees through July 5, 2021.

KOMO-TV reports the extension comes as the coronavirus transmission rate is rising across Washington state.

Constatine’s order applies to all executive branch employees who are currently telecommuting, except where there is an operational need for them to physically return to the workplace.

That includes employees who work in everything from human resources to natural resources to public health.

The King County Council, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, King County Elections, and the Department of Assessments have also mandated working from home for their employees through July 5, where appropriate.

Idaho Business newsletter Sign up for this weekly newsletter, prepared especially for business-minded Idahoans. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The order does not apply to first responders and certain other mission-critical employees.

“Managers and supervisors must work with their employees to permit telecommuting wherever possible and be creative to maximize telecommuting,” Constantine said. “Employees are permitted to telecommute with children in the home. The expectation of productive work remains.”