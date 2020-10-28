Idaho Statesman Logo
Community college continues to investigate cyberattack

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C.

A data breach at a North Carolina community college may have affected many of its current and former students.

The Greensboro News & Records reported Tuesday that Guilford Technical Community College was hit with a ransomware cyberattack in mid-September.

The college said it's investigating the cyberattack “to determine what happened and to remediate impacted systems.” State agencies, cybersecurity experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have provided assistance.

The college said it has contacted students, faculty and staff members who were potentially affected. It said it will offer credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year.

The college declined further comment further “due to the ongoing nature of this investigation.”

GTCC discovered the data breach Sept. 14.

