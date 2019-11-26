Vermont State Police phone lines have been repaired

Vermont State Police say repairs have been completed to phone lines to a dispatch center that went down after a routine upgrade.

Police said that for several hours Tuesday morning, anyone calling the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Middlesex, Derby, or St. Johnsbury using a seven-digit dispatch phone line got a busy signal.

Police reported that by 9:30 a.m., the problem had been fixed.

The problem did not affect the 911 system used to reach state police dispatch for emergencies. And radio communications were working throughout.