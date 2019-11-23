Alabama communities receive nearly $19M in federal grants

Almost $19 million in federal money is going to dozens of communities around Alabama to help with everything from sewers to removing old buildings.

The grants announced this week by the governor’s office are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides block grants to help cities and counties.

A statement says $18.7 million is going to 58 communities in amounts ranging from about $120,000 to $450,000.

Cullman and Brewton are among the cities getting the maximum amount. Both towns plan work including sewer improvements.

Tallassee and Scottsboro each are getting more than $200,000 each to demolish dilapidated structures.

Local communities apply for the grants, which the state administers for the federal agency.