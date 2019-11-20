E. coli contamination prompts water boil advisory

The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District near Spokane is asking its customers to boil their water after a water sample from a fire hydrant tested positive for E. coli.

The sewer and water district said Wednesday it is investigating the source of the contamination and disinfecting the entire system with chlorine. The district says it’s working with the state Department of Health and hopes to have the problem fixed within a week.

The water system serves more than 10,000 people in Liberty Lake and the surrounding area approximately 12 miles (19 kilometers) from Spokane.

No illnesses related to the water have been reported.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The district encourages customers to use purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. Water that is boiled should come to a rolling boil for one minute, and then be cooled before using.