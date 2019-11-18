Maine hospital to fill leadership position after 8 months

The new president of the largest hospital in eastern and northern Maine will be the former chief executive officer of an Oregon hospital system.

The Bangor Daily News reports Rand O’Leary will step into his new role at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Dec. 9. The hospital hasn’t had permanent leadership since April. That was when former president Donna Russell-Cook stepped down.

O’Leary was chief executive officer of PeaceHealth Oregon until April 2018. Northern Light Health chose him after a nationwide search.

Eastern Maine Medical Center, in Bangor, is a major health care provider for the Bangor area and much of rural Maine.