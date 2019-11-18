Florida governor proposes $91.4 billion budget.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $91.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget proposal released Monday is slightly more than the state’s current $91 billion spending plan.

The budget proposal includes more than $600 million to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500, which DeSantis said will boost the pay for more than 101,000 teachers.

It also proposes $75 million in grants to help make schools more secure.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

DeSantis also proposes creating 549 new state jobs, while eliminating 141 positions, nearly all of which are currently vacant.

The proposal is only a recommendation. The Legislature will approve a budget during the annual session that begins Jan. 14. DeSantis will then be able to veto individual items in the budget presented to him.