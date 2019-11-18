Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 2.8 cents at $5.036 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 5.6 cents at $3.684 bushel; Dec. oats lost 5.2 cents at $3.06 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 7.6 cents at 9.1460 a bushel.

Beef was mixe, pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost .08 cent at $1.1897 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .02 cent at $1.4627 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .60 cent at .6337 a pound.

  Comments  