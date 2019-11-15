Alaska Revenue commissioner resigning

State Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman says he’s resigning because he doesn’t want to be in a position of arguing a side of an issue he doesn’t support.

Tangeman says when he joined Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration, there was a path for a greatly reduced budget, no new taxes and a full payout to residents from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund. But Dunleavy faced pushback on the deep level of cuts he proposed, and lawmakers didn’t support a full dividend.

Tangeman says realties surrounding the budget and revenues may cause Dunleavy to shift positions and he wants to ensure Dunleavy has someone as Revenue commissioner fully aligned with him.

Tangeman says he’s unaware of any plans by Dunleavy to propose taxes. Dunleavy has said new taxes aren’t going to solve Alaska’s budget deficit.