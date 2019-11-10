New Hampshire officials to reopen bridge on Veterans Day

New Hampshire officials are going to be reopening a bridge named after a Portsmouth man who died fighting during World War II.

On Monday, officials are planning to reopen the George R. Laderbush Memorial Bridge, which carries motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic over the Route 1 bypass in Portsmouth.

The opening of the bridge marks the completion of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation's $20 Million U.S. Route 1 Bypass Bridge Replacement projects.

The projects included the replacement removal and rehabilitation of a number of bridges on the New Hampshire side of the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, which crosses the Piscataqua River between Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine.

Laderbush died in 1944 when the submarine he was serving on was lost in the Pacific Ocean