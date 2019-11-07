Wednesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Move over, Nike. Call Under Armour, now.

Boston College graduate transfer guard Derryck Thornton made a quick cut near the foul line driving toward to the lane and split the bottom of his left Under Armour sneaker during the first half of Wednesday night's season opener against Wake Forest.

When the 6-foot-3 guard backed out and dribbled out to midcourt, he looked down and the bottom of his sneaker was slightly hanging off. During a timeout, he took off the white sneakers and put on a pair of maroon ones and stayed in the game.

Last season, then-Duke star Zion Williamson made a quick move at the foul line against North Carolina and suffered a mild sprain of his right knee when his left Nike sneaker came apart, forcing him into an awkward-almost-split.

Williamson was the NBA's first overall pick by New Orleans in June.

NFL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Frisco police Sgt. Evan Mattei said Ross was arrested Wednesday morning. He didn't provide further details. The department didn't respond immediately to a public information request.

The 26-year-old Ross is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games in a backup role last season, recording 14 tackles and one sack. Ross joined the Cowboys off Kansas City's practice squad in 2017.

The Cowboys declined to comment on Ross' arrest. Information on an attorney for the third-year player wasn't immediately available.

NHL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little remained hospitalized Wednesday, a day after being struck near the ear by a puck.

Little was skating behind the net midway through the third period in a 2-1 home loss to New Jersey when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point. The puck hit Little on his left side and he fell to the ice, putting his head in his hands as blood dripped.

The Jets said Wednesday that Little was taken to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches to close a cut, then was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre's neurological unit for further observation.

The team said the 31-year-old center was alert at all times and in good spirits Wednesday morning. Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine of the season because of a concussion.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The football game between Air Force and New Mexico scheduled for this weekend was postponed following the death of a Lobos defensive lineman.

Air Force will travel to New Mexico on Nov. 23 instead, the Mountain West said Wednesday.

New Mexico announced the death of 21-year-old Nahje Flowers on Tuesday. The university didn't provide a cause or other circumstances. Flowers was from Los Angeles, where he played football at Dorsey High School. He had been at New Mexico since 2016.

This season, Flowers had 13 tackles and 1 1/2 sack.

In a release, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said the focus should be on "the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time."

SPORTS BETTING

DENVER (AP) — Colorado became the 19th U.S. state to legalize some form of sports betting as election officials tallied Wednesday a surprisingly close vote in which ballots for the measure narrowly surpassed "no" votes.

More than 1.3 million Coloradans voted Tuesday on Proposition DD, a bipartisan ballot measure crafted by lawmakers that legalizes sports betting next year and taxes it to fund a state water conservation plan.

It led by a 51%-49% margin mid-afternoon Wednesday, according to unofficial returns.

Legal sports betting has spread since New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 allowing all 50 states to offer it. But most states have generated limited tax revenue.

An Associated Press analysis showed that seven states that reported on sports betting revenue for the fiscal year that ended in June generated just $74 million in state taxes.

Starting next May, Colorado's 33 casinos can offer in-person and online wagering on professional, collegiate, motor and Olympic sports.