North Carolina voters choose mayors, decide on referendums

Municipal residents across North Carolina are picking their next mayors and council members.

Elections are being held on Tuesday in cities, towns and villages covering 92 of North Carolina's 100 counties. Precinct polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mayors are being chosen in places like Wilmington, Durham, Rocky Mount and Charlotte, where incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles is seeking a second two-year term. She faces Republican David Michael Rice. Charlotte city council and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board candidates also are on the ballot.

Bond referendums are on local ballots. And Mecklenburg County voters also are deciding whether to raise the local sales tax for parks, education and the arts.