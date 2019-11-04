Moon, Abe meet briefly, agree to more talks to settle row

South Korea says President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for more dialogue between the countries to settle a deep row over trade and history in the first one-on-one meeting between the leaders in more than a year.

Seoul's presidential Blue House says Moon talked with Abe for 11 minutes on Monday on the sidelines of a regional summit in Bangkok where they "reaffirmed the principle of resolving pending bilateral issues through dialogue."

The two U.S. allies in past months have seen their relations sink to a low unseen in decades over South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for their World War II forced labor and Japan's strengthened controls on certain technology exports to South Korea.