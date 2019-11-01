St. Louis County street no longer named for the Rams

A St. Louis County street that runs by the practice facility once used by the former St. Louis Rams has been renamed, nearly four years after the NFL team jilted St. Louis for California.

The county on Friday replaced the sign in Earth City that read "Rams Way." The street is now called "Athletic Way."

County Executive Sam Page announced last month that he would ask the County Council to approve the name change. The street was dubbed Rams Way in 1996, soon after the Rams arrived from Los Angeles.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke moved his team back to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams played at the domed stadium in downtown St. Louis during their time in Missouri, but practiced and had offices at the facility in Earth City.