Senate leaders pan attorney general’s local hire opinion

Leaders of the Alaska Senate majority and minority say Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is violating the state constitution by not defending a law that encourages construction firms to use Alaska workers on state contracts.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Senate President Cathy Giessel (GEE-sel) and Minority Leader Tom Begich in separate letters say Clarkson should be defending the law until it's ruled on by a judge.

Clarkson says he took an oath to defend the U.S. and Alaska constitutions. He says local hire law violates those constitutions and it makes sense to stop enforcing it.

Alaska's local-hire law at the time of its passage was believed to be in accordance with the law and has remained in force for 30 years.

A construction company challenged the law this year.