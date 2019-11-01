Florida man arrested, accused of impersonating an officer

Florida authorities say a man has been charged with impersonating an officer while directing traffic in a lookalike law enforcement uniform on three different occasions in September.

News outlets report 39-year-old Jeremy Dewitte was arrested Wednesday.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit says Dewitte works for Metro-State Vehicle Protection Unit, a private security service. The affidavit says Dewitte directed traffic in a uniform that included a badge, bullet-resistant vest, a BB gun without an orange tip and the words "Motor Officer" on his helmet.

Deputies say Dewitte isn't a licensed security officer and Metro-State isn't a state-registered security company.

Dewitte was sentenced in 2003 for impersonating law enforcement and was convicted in 2005 for lewd battery involving a minor.

Dewitte says his company is being targeted by deputies.