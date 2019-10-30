Postal service mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Florida

Federal officials are offering a reward up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of two people who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in a South Florida neighborhood.

The robbery happened Saturday morning in Deerfield Beach.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Ivan Ramirez tells news outlets the suspects approached the mail carrier and demanded a master key that gains access to community mailboxes in apartment and condominium complexes.

Ramirez says the letter carrier didn't have a master key, so the suspects took several trays of mail along with some packages.