US home prices rise at slow pace for 2nd straight month

In this April 13, 2019, photo, shows an aerial view of homes, in suburban Salt Lake City. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for August is released. AP Photo

U.S. home prices increased modestly in August, a trend that could make homebuying affordable for more Americans.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2% in August from a year earlier. That matched July's annual increase as the slowest in seven years. Wages have been increasing more quickly than home prices since February, reversing a years-long trend.

As many once-hot Western markets cool off, cities in the Southeast are starting to see the nation's fastest price gains. Phoenix reported the biggest price increase, rising 6.3% from a year ago. But Charlotte saw the next highest gain, at 4.5%, followed by Tampa at 4.3% and Atlanta with 4%.

Low mortgage rates and steady hiring have revived home sales this year, after a slump in 2018.