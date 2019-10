Red Sox confirm Chaim Bloom is team’s new baseball boss

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom speaks during a news conference in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Boston Red Sox have hired former Tampa Bay Rays executive Bloom as chief baseball officer. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Major League Baseball doesn't like teams to make announcements during the World Series. AP Photo

The Boston Red Sox have confirmed the hiring of Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer.

The former Tampa Bay Rays executive says in a statement it is an honor to run Boston's baseball operations department.

The hiring was first reported Friday, but the announcement came Monday, an off-day during the World Series. Bloom is to be introduced at a Fenway Park news conference Monday.

Red Sox owner John Henry commended Bloom in a statement and thanked the four Red Sox executives who ran the team since Dave Dombrowski was let go.

Bloom is a 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked 15 years in the Rays organization, starting as an intern and spending the last three as a senior vice president of baseball operations.