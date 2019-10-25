Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end

United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Wentzville, Mo. "I don't feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can't keep striking. I've got to keep a roof over their head," said Higgins. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. Laurie Skrivan

Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a 40-day strike will end.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local's website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories.

National vote totals will be released later Friday.