Maryland teen adopts entire herd of Assateague ponies

A 14-year-old Maryland girl has adopted all 75 ponies from the Maryland herd of Assateague Island ponies.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Zoe Newman this month became the first person to ever foster every horse in the herd. The adoptions, which have cost Zoe and her mother more than $3,000 so far, are symbolic and provide the Assateague Island National Seashore with education and herd management funds.

Zoe and her mother, Sam Newman, often get up a 4 a.m. to make the three-hour drive from their Lexington Park home to get to the park by sunrise. They've visited about 30 times over the past few years. Zoe first adopted an Assateague pony when she was 10 years old and used her savings on a chestnut pinto named Annie Laurie.