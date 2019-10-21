Drones assist missing plane search at North Carolina airport

Authorities are deploying drones over a densely wooded state park as they search for a plane that disappeared near a busy North Carolina airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials issued a statement Monday that they were launching drones from a landing strip that runs perpendicular to the main runway. They said the primary runway remains open and the drones won't affect commercial flights.

Airport officials say they've narrowed the search within Umstead State Park but didn't say more about the location being scrutinized.

The Federal Aviation Administration says radar lost track of the small plane Sunday night as it approached the smallest of three runways at the airport. Air operations were halted for about 20 minutes as authorities rushed to the wooded area, but the plane couldn't immediately be located.