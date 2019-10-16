California prison agency spent $12K on retirement party

A newspaper investigation finds a California prison agency spent $12,000 in public money on a retirement party with 300 guests for a longtime manager.

The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday cites records that show the Prison Industry Authority paid for food, equipment, supplies and luxury portable toilets for a Jan. 25 luncheon for Chuck Pattillo. The restrooms were outfitted with flowers, artwork and mints and cost $5,700.

The report says two dozen employees took time out of two workdays for the event at a Folsom State Prison warehouse. Women in a prison culinary program prepared food.

The authority, which trains inmates for technical careers, declined to answer questions about specific expenditures and who authorized them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At least two government agencies have opened investigations into the spending based on the Bee's inquiries.