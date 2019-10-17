Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery advanced 13.40 cents at $5.2060 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 6.60 cents at $3.95 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.20 cents at $3.0540 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 9.40 cents at 9.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork waS lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .57 cent at $1.1205 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .75 cent at $1.4460 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.32 cents at .6910 a pound.