Police: Couple found 200 miles from assisted living facility

Police searching for a New Hampshire husband and wife have found them about 200 miles away from their assisted living facility.

Police in Hampton said Dave and Ona Magee, both 86, were found in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday morning. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The Magees, who had a car, were last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. They were supposed to return to the assisted living facility in Hampton.