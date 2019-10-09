Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery advanced 13 cents at $5.0360 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.60 cents at $3.9560 a bushel; Dec. oats was unchanged at $2.8220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 8.60 cents at 9.24 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.0855 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 3.38 cents at $1.4488 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .97 cent at .6215 a pound.

