Chinese envoy going to US on Thursday for trade talks

FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo, China's Vice Premier Liu He, left is greeted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, third right, as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that Liu is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending the tariff war. AP Photo

China's chief trade envoy is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending the tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

The Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation that will include China's commerce minister and central bank governor and industry, technology and agriculture regulators.

The two governments have made conciliatory gestures ahead of the talks including lifting or postponing punitive tariffs. But there has been no sign of progress toward settling their core disputes over Beijing's trade surplus and technology ambitions.

The two sides have raised import duties on billions of dollars of each other's goods, fueling fears their dispute might tip the global economy into recession.