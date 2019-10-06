New alternatives offered for Hawaii canal flooding plan

An engineering consulting firm has provided new alternatives to a flood management plan for an Oahu canal.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that Oceanit has offered new options to the Ala Wai Canal plan to protect Waikiki and other neighborhoods.

Officials say the federal government has offered to fund $220 million of a $345 million Army Corps of Engineers project to construct walls and berms around the canal.

The plan would also put flood-control structures in the upper areas of the watershed.

Oceanit says the community prefers gates, pumps and retractable walls to control canal flooding.

Oceanit says residents also support underground detention basins in upper watershed areas and dryland and wetland plots.

Company officials say the recommendations are based on meetings with 100 interested parties.