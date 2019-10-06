Sununu supportive of Pell Grant reforms, expansion

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed onto a letter with a coalition of governors regarding the reform and expansion of the federal Pell Grant program.

The letter was sent Thursday to U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, and Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions.

It asks for access for students to shorter-term, employer-driven programs. It also asks to expand Pell eligibility to incarcerated people, high school students taking postsecondary coursework, and adults participating in adult basic education programs.

Sununu said the Pell Grant program is an invaluable tool in providing aid to low-income students as they pursue a post-secondary education. He said the proposed reforms would expand opportunities for students in New Hampshire and nationally.